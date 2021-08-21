Daniel Berger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Berger had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Berger's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Berger hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to 3 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Berger hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Berger chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 17th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.