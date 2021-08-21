Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 1st at 12 under with Jon Rahm; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Conners hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Conners had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Conners's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Conners hit his 203 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners sank his approach from 147 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Conners to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 8 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Conners's tee shot went 150 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Conners's 158 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 8 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Conners hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Conners to 9 under for the round.