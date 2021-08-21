-
Chris Kirk putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Chris Kirk hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kirk had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
