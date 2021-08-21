-
Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 14 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reavie had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Reavie's 188 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
