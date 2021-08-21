  • Charley Hoffman putts himself to a 6-under 65 in third round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Charley Hoffman makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman closes Saturday with birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Charley Hoffman makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.