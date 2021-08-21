In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 11th at 10 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 14 under; Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Harold Varner III, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Charley Hoffman's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hoffman's 77 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffman had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoffman's 84 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

Hoffman missed the green on his first shot on the 150-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffman had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.