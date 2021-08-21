In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ortiz finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Corey Conners, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 12 under; Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Erik van Rooyen, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Carlos Ortiz hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at even for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ortiz's 175 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Ortiz chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ortiz at 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz hit his tee shot went 314 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 186 yards to the green where he one putted for birdie. This moved him to 3 under for the round.