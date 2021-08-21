-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Cameron Tringale gets up-and-down for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 11th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Tringale's 111 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Tringale chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
-
-