Cameron Smith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Smith finished his round in 1st at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 14 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Smith had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Smith hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Smith's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 204 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Smith's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 7 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 8 under for the round.

Smith stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 150-yard par-3 14th. This moved Smith to 9 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Smith hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smith to 10 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Smith had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 11 under for the round.