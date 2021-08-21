Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 14 under; Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Harold Varner III, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 6th at 11 under.

At the 398-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the native area Champ stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Champ had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Champ's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Champ hit his 224 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Champ's 159 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Champ's tee shot went 229 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Champ chipped in his third shot from 65 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.