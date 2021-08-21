-
Cam Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Rahm, JT share lead, DJ’s cracked driver & Higgs birdie bombs
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of THE NORTHERN TRUST, where Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas battled it out for the Liberty National course record, Dustin Johnson was -2 on the par 5’s despite playing with two 3-woods after he cracked his driver and Harry Higgs made two 80-footers to move inside the top 70.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cam Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Corey Conners, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 12 under; Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Erik van Rooyen, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 8th at 10 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Davis hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Davis's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Davis hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
