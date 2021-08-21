-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau drains 17-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 50th at 5 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, DeChambeau had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 314 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 54 yards to the intermediate rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
