-
-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka spins approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brooks Koepka makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 11th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Brooks Koepka's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Koepka hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Koepka's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
-
-