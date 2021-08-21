-
Brian Harman shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 74th at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Harman scored a triple bogey on the 611-yard par-5 eighth. Getting on the green in 6 and two putting, bringing Harman to 3 over for the day.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Harman to 5 over for the round.
