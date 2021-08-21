-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Corey Conners and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Snedeker's 101 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
Snedeker tee shot went 217 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Snedeker hit his 81 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
