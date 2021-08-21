-
Billy Horschel putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2021
Highlights
Billy Horschel sticks approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Billy Horschel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Corey Conners and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Billy Horschel had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Horschel's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
Horschel missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Horschel had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Horschel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.
