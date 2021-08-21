Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 60th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Harold Varner III, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lahiri had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.