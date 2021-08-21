-
Anirban Lahiri shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Anirban Lahiri on his approach to the FedExCup Playoffs before THE NORTHERN TRUST
Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Anirban Lahiri talks about the recent success of international players on the PGA TOUR and his mindset going into the FedExCup Playoffs.
Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 60th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Harold Varner III, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lahiri had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 3 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
