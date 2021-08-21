  • Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Andrew Putnam makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam rolls in 34-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Andrew Putnam makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.