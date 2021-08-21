-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam rolls in 34-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Andrew Putnam makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 68th at 2 under; Corey Conners, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 12 under; Sam Burns and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Putnam had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Putnam hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
