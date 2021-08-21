-
Alex Noren comes back from a rocky start in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Noren rolls in 19-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Alex Noren makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Alex Noren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Noren finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Alex Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Alex Noren to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Noren chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noren hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Noren chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.
