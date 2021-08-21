In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Schenk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Schenk's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Schenk had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th, Schenk took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putted for par. This left Schenk at 3 under for the round.

Schenk hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.