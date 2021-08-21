-
Abraham Ancer shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer's dialed in approach yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 46th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Corey Conners and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Ancer had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Ancer hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Ancer's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ancer had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Ancer hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 7 under for the round.
