In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Aaron Wise hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 21st at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 4th at 14 under.

Wise tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wise's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Wise's tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.