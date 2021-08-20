-
Zach Johnson shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Zach Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Johnson's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 231 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
