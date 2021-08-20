-
Strong putting brings Xander Schauffele a 9-under 62 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under.
At the par-5 eighth, Xander Schauffele chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Schauffele at 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Schauffele's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 8 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Schauffele's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 8 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 9 under for the round.
