Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 115th at 6 over; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 10 under; Keith Mitchell and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Alex Noren, Mackenzie Hughes, and Robert Streb are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Clark had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to even for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
