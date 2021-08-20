Webb Simpson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 35th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 15th, 481-yard par-4, Simpson hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 under for the round.