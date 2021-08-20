  • Viktor Hovland putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland's third-straight birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.