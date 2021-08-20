-
Viktor Hovland putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's third-straight birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Viktor Hovland's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hovland's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
