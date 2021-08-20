-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 96th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Hatton's tee shot went 276 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 77 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
