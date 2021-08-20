-
Tyler McCumber comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler McCumber hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McCumber finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 10 under.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Tyler McCumber hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler McCumber to 1 over for the round.
McCumber hit his tee shot 319 yards to the native area on the 580-yard par-5 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, McCumber had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, McCumber hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, McCumber's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
