In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 104th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 203 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Merritt got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to even-par for the round.

Merritt missed the green on his first shot on the 150-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Merritt had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Merritt's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.