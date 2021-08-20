-
-
Tony Finau shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
Tony Finau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round in 2nd at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Alex Noren and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Finau had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 8 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.
-
-