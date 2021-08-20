-
-
Tom Hoge putts himself to a 7-under 64 in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Tom Hoge sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Tom Hoge makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoge finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Tom Hoge hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Hoge hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hoge's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 7 under for the round.
-
-