Talor Gooch shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Talor Gooch hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Gooch's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
