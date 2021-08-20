-
-
Sungjae Im delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Na is in 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Sungjae Im's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Im's 215 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Im had a 212 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Im chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.
-
-