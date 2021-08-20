-
Stewart Cink putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink cards birdie at No. 13 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
Stewart Cink hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Na and Alex Noren are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Stewart Cink had a 224 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Cink chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Cink's 167 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Cink hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Cink to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
