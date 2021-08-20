-
Si Woo Kim rebounds from poor front in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kim finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Na is in 5th at 9 under.
Si Woo Kim got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Si Woo Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
