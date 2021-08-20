-
Shane Lowry shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Lowry hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lowry's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Lowry had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
