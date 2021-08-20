-
Sergio Garcia shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 80th at 1 over; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Na and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Garcia had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Garcia's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Garcia's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
