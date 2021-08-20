-
Sepp Straka putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
Highlights
Sepp Straka makes birdie on No. 14 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 88th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Sepp Straka had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 2 over for the round.
Straka hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 186 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
