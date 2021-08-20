-
Sebastián Muñoz comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the par-4 first, Muñoz's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Muñoz hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
