Seamus Power shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Seamus Power hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Power's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Power had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 6 under for the round.
Power got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Power to 4 under for the round.
