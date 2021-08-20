-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 36th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Scheffler's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
-
-