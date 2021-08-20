In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 97th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Stallings's 129 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Stallings hit his 122 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

Stallings tee shot went 116 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.