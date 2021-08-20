-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Piercy his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Piercy's tee shot went 278 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Piercy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Piercy hit his 190 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
