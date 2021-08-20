-
-
Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 12th, Ryder's 129 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Ryder hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
Ryder his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Ryder got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to even-par for the round.
-
-