Sam Burns shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns' bunker play yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 10 under; and Alex Noren and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Burns had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
