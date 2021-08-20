-
Ryan Palmer rebounds from poor front in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer cards birdie at No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Ryan Palmer makes birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Palmer finished his round tied for 60th at even par; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 8 under.
At the 580-yard par-5 13th, Ryan Palmer's his second shot went 84 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 179 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Palmer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to even for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Palmer hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
