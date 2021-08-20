In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Russell Knox hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Knox's 108 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green second, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 216 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knox hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Knox to even for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Knox hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.