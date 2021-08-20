In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Henley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Henley's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Henley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even for the round.