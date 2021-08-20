-
Rory McIlroy rebounds from poor front in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McIlroy finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 12th, Rory McIlroy's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
