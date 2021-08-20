-
-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round in 121st at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Sloan's 192 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even-par for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
-
-